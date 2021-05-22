NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) EVP Catherine Scarlett Buys 300 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) EVP Catherine Scarlett acquired 300 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,829.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. 570,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.