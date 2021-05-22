Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.45. 525,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,486. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average of $141.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

