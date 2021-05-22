Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 580,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Amphenol worth $80,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,985,000 after buying an additional 670,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $976,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

