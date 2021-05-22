USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. 437,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

