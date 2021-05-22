iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.82. 28,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

