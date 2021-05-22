Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 444.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

