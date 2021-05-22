Simmons Bank Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 189.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $137.43. 2,741,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.