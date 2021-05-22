Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TELUS by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $90,482,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TELUS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 868,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,690. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

