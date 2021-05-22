Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,599. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average of $480.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

