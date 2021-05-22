Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,842. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,149.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

