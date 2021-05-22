Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $86.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.57.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 38,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15,714.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.