MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortis by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 305,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

