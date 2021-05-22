Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. 2,527,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.21. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

