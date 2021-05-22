NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $132.66. 5,329,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

