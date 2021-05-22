MenaPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.76 million and $667.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.33 or 0.00872097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00090471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

