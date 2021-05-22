Loom Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.49 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $93.57 million and $20.49 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.33 or 0.00872097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00090471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

