Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $2.67 on Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00006965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $49.77 million and $168,650.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 59% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00368374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00190195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.43 or 0.00833289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

