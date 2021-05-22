Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

FOUR stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,597,620 shares of company stock valued at $329,793,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.