Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 5,762 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

AC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 10,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The stock has a market cap of $791.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

