Marc Huffman Sells 3,541 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $104.04. 669,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. JMP Securities upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

