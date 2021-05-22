DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $2,410,353.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DKNG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,874,447. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

