Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $132.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.25. 3,685,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6,726.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

