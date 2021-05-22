Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

PCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Points International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. 68,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,162. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. Research analysts predict that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

