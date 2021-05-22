The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.35. 2,113,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,946. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.66. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

