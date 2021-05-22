Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HPQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,680,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,741. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

