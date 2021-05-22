Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.45% of Anaplan worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,592. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.