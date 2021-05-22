Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,252,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.