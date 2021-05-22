FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FMC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of FMC by 313.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 174,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 132,224 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $7,531,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 35.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 194,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

