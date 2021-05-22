Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 46,021 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 522.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $569.87. 254,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $185.89 and a one year high of $595.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

