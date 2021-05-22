Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,248,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678,215. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.72 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $492.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

