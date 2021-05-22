Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 533,424 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $179,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.