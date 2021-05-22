Spire Wealth Management Makes New $150,000 Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 357,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

