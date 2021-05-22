Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Makes New $17.83 Million Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 166,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,832,000. Bilibili accounts for approximately 1.0% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bilibili by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Bilibili stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.43. 3,185,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,920. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.25. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

