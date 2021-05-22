Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of MLVF remained flat at $$18.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Malvern Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

