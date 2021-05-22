Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Goldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 246,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,113. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

