Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark Goldin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 246,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,113. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
CSOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
