Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 183,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $792.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.