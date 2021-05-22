Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 201,274 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 201,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $42,267.54.
Shares of BPSR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 3,416,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
