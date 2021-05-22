Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 201,274 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 201,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $42,267.54.

Shares of BPSR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 3,416,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

