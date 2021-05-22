Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.44. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 61,502 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.09 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,455,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,006,919.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

