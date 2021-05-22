Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.44. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 61,502 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.09 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.