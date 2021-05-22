Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.72

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.72 and traded as low as C$10.47. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 112,409 shares changing hands.

FSZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.89.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.5100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.