Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.97

Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.97 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 181,691 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Eckoh from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Eckoh alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £168.71 million and a P/E ratio of 55.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.97.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.