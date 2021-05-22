Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 219,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.12 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

