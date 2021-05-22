Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 953 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,117. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

