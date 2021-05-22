Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,944 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $52.07. 6,526,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

