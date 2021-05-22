Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,110,000 after buying an additional 60,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Fortive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 43,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 143,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,693. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

