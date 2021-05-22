iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Holdings Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,444,000 after buying an additional 1,004,557 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,792,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 52,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.58.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

