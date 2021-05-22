Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CNR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 1,703,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,643. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,475 shares of company stock worth $13,102,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 204,941 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,215,000. Guardian Point Capital LP grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

