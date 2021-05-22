Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Alexander & Baldwin stock remained flat at $$18.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 208,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

