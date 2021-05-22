Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.66. 19,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,813. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

