Brian W. Weego Sells 11,599 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,325.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SRLP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

SRLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.