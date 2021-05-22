Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. manufactures and sells paints and coatings primarily in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe and internationally. It offers automotive coatings, industrial coatings, trade-use paints as well as marine coatings. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NPCPF stock remained flat at $$15.60 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. Nippon Paint has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

